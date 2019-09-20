close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Suspicious objects found at Nepal's revered Pashupatinath Temple, Army called in

The Pashupatinath Temple is considered as one of the most sacred places of worship for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Suspicious objects found at Nepal&#039;s revered Pashupatinath Temple, Army called in

KATHMANDU: A suspicious object was spotted inside the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday.

The Nepal Police and the Army officials are on the spot and trying to ascertain whether the suspicious object is a bomb or something else.

More details are awaited in this regard.

The Pashupatinath Temple is considered as one of the most sacred places of worship for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

Live TV

The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

It is also one of the oldest Hindu temples in Kathmandu and believed to be among the richest shrines in Nepal. 

Tags:
NepalPashupatinath TempleNepal ArmySuspicious objects
Next
Story

Video: Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo manhandled at Jadavpur University