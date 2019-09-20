Suspicious objects found at Nepal's revered Pashupatinath Temple, Army called in

KATHMANDU: A suspicious object was spotted inside the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on Friday.

The Nepal Police and the Army officials are on the spot and trying to ascertain whether the suspicious object is a bomb or something else.

More details are awaited in this regard.

The Pashupatinath Temple is considered as one of the most sacred places of worship for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The temple is a very famous tourist attraction with hundreds of followers from different parts of the world visiting it every year.

It is also one of the oldest Hindu temples in Kathmandu and believed to be among the richest shrines in Nepal.