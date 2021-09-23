Valimai teaser: There’s no stopping Thala Ajith, the superstar

The makers of Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi, have released the teaser of their much-awaited film. As expected, it’s all about encashing the superstardom of Ajith Kumar.

He can be seen walking in slow motion amidst the fire balls. Though he has done similar walks in many other films, he still seems to be acing the game.

The film’s producer Boney Kapoor, on Wednesday, announced that his upcoming film Valimai will release theatrically during the festival of Pongal in January 2022.