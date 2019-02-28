हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu

Police said the two had escaped escaped from Sri Lanka after allegedly killing one of their relatives over a property disputeand had come to Rameswaram recently by illegal ferry.

File photo

Rameswaram: Two Sri Lankan nationals were arrested near here Thursday on charges of entering the country illegally after alleged 'involvement' in a murder case in Colombo, police said. Acting on intelligence inputs, police nabbed Singha Chirandha and Sapras from VIP Nagar near Ramanathapuram, about 45 km from here.

Besides, two local residents -- Riyaz and Mohammed Gayoom -- with whom the Sinhalese men were staying were also arrested, police said. Police said the two had escaped escaped from Sri Lanka after allegedly killing one of their relatives over a property disputeand had come to Rameswaram recently by illegal ferry.

Later, they had reached Ramathapuram where they were staying with the locals, who belonged to Sethu Nagar near here, police said adding the Lankan duo was being interrogated.

