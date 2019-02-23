हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
S Rajendran

AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in car accident in Tamil Nadu, probe underway

S Rajendran died in fatal car accident in Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Saturday.

AIADMK MP S Rajendran dies in car accident in Tamil Nadu, probe underway

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Member of Parliament S Rajendran died in fatal car accident in Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, a police investigation is underway to find out what exactly happened.

62-year-old AIADMK MP was on his way back home in Vanur from the dinner hosted by PMK's Ramadoss at Thailapuram when his car met an accident. 

The accident took place around 4.35 AM near Tindivanam in Villupuram district when Rajendran's car hit the centre median of the road.

According to local media reports, all the four people travelling in the car were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where Rajendran was declared brought dead.

The other three are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital at the moment.

Rajendran was elected to the Lok Sabha from Viluppuram constituency as an AIADMK candidate in 2014 General Election. 

After being elected to the Lok Sabha, Rajendran served as a member of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Tags:
S RajendranAIADMK MPViluppuramTamil NaduCar accident
Next
Story

BJP-AIADMK-PMK combine will win 35 out of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Morning Breaking: BJP President Amit Shah to inaugurate farmers' rally in UP's Gorakhpur