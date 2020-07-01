CB-CID adds murder charge in Tamil Nadu father-son custody deaths case, arrests cop

The CB-CID, tasked with probing the death of a father-son duo who were allegedly thrashed by the police in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, arrested a policeman, the main accused, on Wednesday. It have altered the FIR against the six cops of the Sathankulam Police Station and added IPC section 302. The accused, Sub-Inspector Raguganesh, was arrested and being remanded.

It will also form special teams to arrest the remaining policemen. The death of P Jayaraj (father) and J Fennix (son) took place in police custody in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. Jayaraj and Femm, aka Fennix, were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19 by the Sathankulam police.

They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21. Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Fennix (Benicks) on June 23 morning in judicial custody.

The Madras High Court had on June 30 directed the investigating agency's Tirunelveli DSP Anil Kumar to probe the death of the two traders. CB-CID officials led by Kumar conducted enquiries with the family members of the deceased, besides in the locality where the duo ran their cellphone shop.

CB-CID sleuths also visited the Sathankulam police station, since brought under the Revenue department as directed by the High Court. The incident had triggered a nationwide furore, leading to the suspension of five policemen, including an inspector and two Sub-Inspectors. The Madras High Court had directed a CB-CID probe into the matter although the state government had transferred the case to the CBI.