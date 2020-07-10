हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Central team to assess COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu meets CM K Palaniswami

A team, deputed by the Central government to assess the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, met Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday and discussed the strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

Central team to assess COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu meets CM K Palaniswami

Chennai: A team, deputed by the Central government to assess the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, met Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday and discussed the strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

State Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan briefed the team on the strategies adopted to contain the pandemic and the steps taken to ramp up the testing for COVID-19.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugham and senior officials too participated in the meeting. Measures of treatment taken to improve the recovery rate were also explained at the meeting. 

With this, the five-member team, led by Union Health Ministry's additional secretary Aarti Ahuja, wrapped up the three-day visit. The team had appreciated the state government's measures to combat the coronavirus and also the untiring efforts of the frontline health workers in treating the infected, official sources have said.

The visit had come at a time when Chennai saw a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, though the number of containment zones increased from 158 on July 3 to 276 on July 10.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation, Teynampet zone has the greatest number of containment zones at 134 as on July 10 followed by Tondiarpet with 50 and Anna Nagar with 38.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand around 1,26,581, which includes 46,655 active cases & 1,765 deaths. 

Chennai is still a hotspot, although the situation has improved. The mortality rate is low at 1.39%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As of July 9, the city reported a total of 73,728 positive cases. About 52,287 have recovered while active cases remain at 20,271 cases and 1,169 have died.

Tags:
Tamil NaduCOVID-19Central teamK PalaniswamiChennai
Next
Story

Jayaraj-Bennix custodial deaths: CBI team to arrive in Tamil Nadu tomorrow to begin probe
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Vikas Dubey Encounter: UP Police's model of 'instant justice'?