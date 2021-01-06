Centre asks Tamil Nadu to scrap orders allowing 100 per cent movie theatre occupancy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warned the State of Tamil Nadu over its decision to allow 100 per cent seating capacity in movie theatres on Wednesday (January 6). Tamil Nadu State government issued a notification which allowed the seating capacity in movie theatres from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent on Monday (January 4).

Tamil Nadu government allowed the decision to increase the seating capacity of multiplexes, cinemas after the film stars such as Vijay requested to grant the permission before Pongal. Tamil Nadu is going to have its assembly elections later this year.

As per the notification issued by the state government, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for COVID-19 shall also be screened during the showtime.

According to the guideline given by the Union Home Ministry, 50 per cent occupancy in the cinema theatres outside the containment zone is allowed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written a letter to the state which directs it to revoke the order. The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu stated that " State/ Union Territory governments can not dilute the guidelines under the Disaster Managemen Act 2005. The states need to strictly adhere to and enforce the guidelines given by the central government." The guidelines are extended till January 31.