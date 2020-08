CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs Department has seized 5210 ecstasy pills, 100 gm of MDMA crystals under NDPS Act, 1985, sources said on Wednesday.

The ecstasy pills, MDMA crystals and Meth powder seized by the Air Customs are valued at Rs. 1.65 crores.

They banned narcotic drugs were concealed under two postal parcels, which arrived from Belgium and Netherlands at FPO, Chennai.

More details are awaited in this regard.