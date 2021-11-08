Chennai rains: Work from home in govt offices, holiday in schools and colleges in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In view of incessant rainfall in Chennai for the past few days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a two-day holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from Monday till Tuesday.

On Saturday night, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city overnight. Nonstop rain from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Sunday left the city inundated with water entering homes in several low-lying areas.

Addressing mediapersons after visiting Padi, Purasawalkam and Kolathur areas in Chennai, CM Stalin said that men and machinery were kept ready for any emergency operations following heavy rains.

Stalin said that four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Madurai and Cuddalore districts for any emergency service. He also said that 50,000 food packets have been distributed in 44 rehabilitation centres since Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to hold their travel plans as the weathermen have predicted heavy rains for the next three days. He said that officials have been put on high alert and all the state government departments are working in coordination with each other.

A 24-hr toll free number - 1070, has been set up to receive rain-related complaints in the city. With the onset of North East monsoon, Stalin said the rain received in the state was 334.64 mm between October 1 and November 7, which was 44 per cent more than the normal rainfall received during the season.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the seas.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall, and 5,106 relief camps have been set up in the districts, he noted.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 160 relief camps in the city and senior officials have been nominated to oversee rain relief work. Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched to Madurai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur to assist in rescue work while SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called Stalin and promised all help for the people of the state. The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru@mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone`s well-being and safety".

Stalin thanked the Prime Minister. "Thank you Hon`ble PM @narendramodi. Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season," he tweeted.

After 2015, this is the first time Chennai has witnessed such heavy rains inundating the city and water entering homes. Rain continued unabated from Saturday night till Sunday morning.

