Former Tirunelveli Mayor and DMK leader Uma Maheshwari, husband, maid hacked to death in Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday.

Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.

Zee News Live TV

A forensic team and dog squad were called for inspecting the crime site for evidence.

Tamil Nadu: Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari,her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam, yesterday. Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/B6JVCdhTLp — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

A case of murder against unknown persons has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The motive behind the triple murder is not clear yet and no arrest has been made in the case so far.