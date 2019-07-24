close

Tirunelveli

Former Tirunelveli Mayor and DMK leader Uma Maheshwari, husband, maid hacked to death in Tamil Nadu

Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday.

Image Credit: ANI

Tirunelveli: Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday.

Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.

 

A forensic team and dog squad were called for inspecting the crime site for evidence.

 

A case of murder against unknown persons has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

The motive behind the triple murder is not clear yet and no arrest has been made in the case so far.

