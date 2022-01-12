हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

In big boost to health care services, PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing and said that the opening of new medical institutions will give a boost to the health care services in south India.

 

 

“Once in a lifetime covid pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of health sector,” PM Modi said after inaugurating new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, “the future will belong to societies which invest in the health sector.”

The PM also assured the gathering that ''having learnt from the pandemic, the government keeps working to ensure inclusive, quality health services to all the countrymen.''

The PM added, "In 2014, our country had 387 medical colleges. In the last seven years only, this number has gone up to 596 medical colleges. There were only seven AIIMS in the country before 2014 but now, the number of AIIMS approved has increased to 22.''

PM Narendra Modi said that "in the coming years, I envision India as being the go-to destination for quality and affordable care. India has everything needed to be a hub for medical tourism and I urge the medical fraternity  to look at telemedicine as well."

 

 

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

 

 

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

Hailing Tamil Nadu's rich cultural heritage, the PM said, "I have always been fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language and culture. One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations."

The establishment of these medical colleges is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country. The new medical colleges, with a cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, have been established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district and referral hospital’.

Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts that do not have either a government or private medical college.

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500.  And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place. The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, the PMO informed. 

The establishment of a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai is also in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

 Live TV

