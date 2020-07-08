Jayaraj-Bennix custodial deaths: CBI registers two cases, constitutes team

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the investigation into the Jayaraj-Bennix custodial death case in Tuticorin and registered two FIRs after getting clearance from the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre in this regard.

The central probe agency also constituted a team, which will visit the state to probe the death of a father-son duo after alleged police torture in Tuticorin district.

The agency filed the case a day after the Centre issued a notification to accept Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's request to transfer the probe to the CBI.

"The CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti district on the request of the Tamil Nadu government and further notification from the government of India," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

RK Gaur informed that the central agency has taken over the investigation into the case earlier registered at Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin district.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month favoured transfer of the investigation to the CBI following which the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the CB-CID to handle the case till such time the central agency stepped in.

The CB-CID has so far arrested five policemen, including an Inspector, in connection with the alleged custodial torture of P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks at Sathankulam police station.

The Crime Branch-CID, which is presently handling the sensational case, has questioned five policemen in connection with the case.

Days after the arrest and remand of five police personnel, five more policemen were now being "enquired," over the alleged police torture following which Jayaraj and his son Bennicks died, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The duo, who ran a cellphone shop, was arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. Bennicks died on June 22 and Jeyaraj the next day at a hospital due to alleged police brutality, leading to a nationwide outrage.