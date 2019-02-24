Major fire breaks out at Chennai's parking area, over 200 cars gutted in blaze

Chennai: More than 200 cars were on Sunday gutted in a major fire that broke out at Porur ground in Tamil Nadu. According to fire officials, as many as 214 cars were gutted in the blaze.

The incident reportedly took place after dry grass caught fire.

Chennai: Fire breaks out at Porur ground where more than 250 cars were parked. According to fire officials, 214 cars have been gutted in the fire. The incident reportedly took place after dry grass caught fire. Police investigation underway. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/WO5E28UuXu — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

A complaint has been lodged and an investigation has been initiated.

More details awaited