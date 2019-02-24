हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Major fire breaks out at Chennai's parking area, over 200 cars gutted in blaze

The incident reportedly took place after dry grass caught fire.

ANI photo

Chennai: More than 200 cars were on Sunday gutted in a major fire that broke out at Porur ground in Tamil Nadu. According to fire officials, as many as 214 cars were gutted in the blaze.

The incident reportedly took place after dry grass caught fire.

A complaint has been lodged and an investigation has been initiated.

 

More details awaited

