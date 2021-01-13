हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to begin Congress' election campaign for Tamil Nadu on Pongal

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. 

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to kick-start his party`s election campaign from Tamil Nadu on January 14.

According to the party sources, “Rahul Gandhi will start his election campaign from Tamil Nadu this month. He will reach the state on January 14 to attend the Jallikattu programme organised on the occasion of Pongal.’’

“Later, he is likely to visit Coimbatore on January 23 and 24," the source added further.

They added that the Congress leader will further visit all other states where the Assembly elections are scheduled to happen this year, including West Bengal.Terms of state governments, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry are scheduled to end in 2021. 

