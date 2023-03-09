Chennai: CTR Nirmal Kumar, the Tamil Nadu BJP IT wing chief who joined AIADMK on Thursday, has said that "no one poached him" after resigning from the party. "It was a hardcore decision to leave the party. No one has poached me. It is my decision," he said. “Aligning to a party is not poaching or it is not a shopping kind of thing. It is an emotion", said CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Nirmal Kumar resigned from the Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday. After leaving the party, he joined AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

#WATCH | "It was a hardcore decision to leave the party. No one has poached me. It is my decision. Aligning to a party is not poaching or it is not a shopping kind of thing. It is an emotion", says CTR Nirmal Kumar, Tamil Nadu BJP IT wing chief who recently joined AIADMK (08.03) pic.twitter.com/OOQXXTYoao — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

On March 6, CTR. Nirmal Kumar took to Twitter to inform his decision about leaving the party. "I have travelled for the last 1.5 years through as many dilemmas as I could! I have worked hard and honestly, only pain remains! goodbye" CTR Nirmal Kumar tweeted.

After this decision, he visited the residence of AIADMK interim general secretary EPS and joined AIADMK.AIADMK party through its Twitter handle also confirmed this development.

"Hon`ble Interim General Secretary Mr. @EPSTamilNadu met him, at his residence today, Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology and Social Media Wing State President Shri. @CTR_Nirmalkumar met them in person and joined himself as a basic member of the association" AIADMK tweeted.

CTR Nirmal Kumar levelled severe allegations against Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai. CTR Nirmal Kumar in his resignation statement said, "For the past year the leaders and cadres are treated as slippers and not having any concerns about the party and petty gratification of spying his party functionaries and cadres. "The resignation statement further stated that the Tamil Nadu BJP is heading towards destruction."

Party is led by a mentally stunted person and party is inching towards destruction. The structure is not even 20 per cent when compared to 2019. The person who lives in imagination cannot understand the ground reality." read the resignation statement.

However, reacting to his resignation, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "Every day thousands of people join a party and hundreds of people leave a party. That's how politics is supposed to be...A national party in Tamil Nadu has to be run with a certain degree of certainty."

He also attacked the ruling DMK, saying, "I think CM MK Stalin is afraid as like Delhi liquor scam case Tamil Nadu TASMAC scam is ready to be opened any time. They should sit together & come to a common understanding. It shows their only job is to oppose the Central govt just for the sake of opposing."