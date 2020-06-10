Tamil Nadu Board Class 10, 12 results 2020: Evaluation process over, results to be declared in July

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Education Board will declare the Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2020 and Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 Results 2020 in the third week of July.

The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan.

According to the board, the results for Class 10, 11 and 12 will be declared in the third week of July.

However, the exact date of the declaration of results is yet to be announced. This year, nearly 9 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Board has also completed the evaluation of answer sheets of the Class 12th examination. The evaluation work for Tamil Nadu HSE Results 2020 has also been completed on Tuesday.

According to the details shared by the Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu, a total of 40,000 teachers and evaluators were involved in the checking of over 50 lakh answer sheets for 12th Class students.

To ensure that evaluation work was done effectively with proper social distancing, the state government had set up over 200 evaluation centers across the state.

The exams have been postponed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Schools and colleges are closed in Tamil Nadu as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools have been ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.