Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces compensation for kin of doctors who died of COVID, incentives for medical professionals

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of 43 doctors who had lost their lives while on duty to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister announced Rs 25 Lakh each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalin also announced incentives for those medical service personnel who were involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during #COVID19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May & June. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lZYuFcXsLi — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

As per the incentive scheme for the three months -- April, May and June -- when the second wave of Covid-19 spread, doctors will be paid Rs 30,000, nurses and trainee doctors Rs 20,000, and others like sanitary workers, people working in CT scan department, ambulance workers Rs 15,000.

Stalin also extended his greetings to the nurses on the International Nurses Day that falls on May 12.

In view of rising cases of new infections, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the general public and industries to donate to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight against the raging pandemic.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,178.

According to a medical bulletin, 19,182 people were discharged, taking the tally to 12,60,150, leaving 1,62,181 active infections. The state capital accounted for 7,466 new infections, totaling 4,04,733 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,368 deaths.

