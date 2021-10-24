हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise - Watch

The Chief Minister was on his way to a vaccination camp on Saturday, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise - Watch

Chennai: Passengers of a city bus were in for a pleasant surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them, the video of which has gone viral on the social media.

The Chief Minister was on his way to a vaccination camp on Saturday, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers.

 

 

The DMK leader mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, according to an official.

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MK StalinTamil NaduStalin bus rideCOVID-19
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown, reopens schools for Classes 1-8 from November 1

Must Watch

PT12M25S

Pakistan announced the team for today's match, against India