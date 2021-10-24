Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hops on to city bus, takes passengers by surprise - Watch

Chennai: Passengers of a city bus were in for a pleasant surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them, the video of which has gone viral on the social media.

The Chief Minister was on his way to a vaccination camp on Saturday, held as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive across the state, at Kannagi Nagar here when he boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers.

The DMK leader mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, according to an official.

Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus."

