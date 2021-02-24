हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Govt forms committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against senior cop

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an Enquiry committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Rajesh Das, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai. The complaint against the senior officer was made by a lady IPS officer. 

Tamil Nadu Govt forms committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against senior cop
Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an Enquiry committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Rajesh Das, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai. The complaint against the senior officer was made by a lady IPS officer. 

Home Secretary SK Prabakar issued the order stating that the Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Jayashree Raghunandan will be the presiding officer of the committee.

"The Committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 on the said complaint," stated the Government order.

Owing to this complaint and the pending probe, the IPS officer Rajesh Das has been put on the compulsory wait at the DGP office in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Sexual harassment Chennai SK Prabhakar
