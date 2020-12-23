हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt grants permission for Jallikattu with COVID-19 restrictions

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted the authorities to hold the annual Jallikattu event with the Centre’s COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Tamil Nadu govt grants permission for Jallikattu with COVID-19 restrictions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday granted permission to hold the popular bull-taming sport ''Jallikattu'', with certain restrictions. According to reports, the state government has permitted the authorities to hold the annual Jallikattu events with the Centre’s COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The order said that the number of players should not be more than 150 at an event. Besides, a COVID-19 negative certificate has been made mandatory for participants. 

The Tamil Nadu government further stated that the number of spectators should not be more than 50% of the seating capacity of the sports arenas.

 

 

Temperature checks and wearing a mask would be compulsory for all at the Jallikattu venue. Jallikattu is a disputed traditional event in which a bull, such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breeds, is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape.

Participants hold the hump for as long as possible, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags on the bull's horns.

Jallikattu is extremely popular in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, which occurs annually in January. However, the sport had faced a ban after protests by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organisation Peta. However, following widespread protests in the state in 2016, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance, which, with Centre’s approval, allowed it to resume since 2017.

In a related development, the Tamil Nadu government had on Monday banned New Year revelries on beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2021, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. 

