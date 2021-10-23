हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

100% occupancy for cinema halls from Nov 1, Tamil Nadu govt issues new COVID guidelines

Now, hotels, all commercial venues and establishments, shops, businesses in Tamil Nadu can operate beyond 11pm.

100% occupancy for cinema halls from Nov 1, Tamil Nadu govt issues new COVID guidelines

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown measures, ahead of the festive season after a meeting with health experts. Now, hotels, all commercial venues and establishments, shops, businesses can operate beyond 11pm, effective immediately.

From November 1, in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 would be permitted to resume, in addition to 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and public gatherings for cultural events in large  auditoriums. Similarly, contact and non-contact sports activities will be permitted and swimming pools would be permitted to operate for therapeutic purposes. 

Inter-state buses(except to and from Kerala), and inter-district buses including AC buses can operate with 100pc occupancy. All cinema and related shooting activities can function with the necessary crew on spot, by ensuring all are vaccinated. 

However, the existing restrictions on festivals and political events would continue. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Travel blogger from Himachal killed in drug gang's cross-fire in Mexico

Must Watch

PT16M12S

J&K youth has to contribute to the development of Kashmir: Amit Shah