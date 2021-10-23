100% occupancy for cinema halls from Nov 1, Tamil Nadu govt issues new COVID guidelines

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown measures, ahead of the festive season after a meeting with health experts. Now, hotels, all commercial venues and establishments, shops, businesses can operate beyond 11pm, effective immediately.

From November 1, in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 would be permitted to resume, in addition to 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and public gatherings for cultural events in large auditoriums. Similarly, contact and non-contact sports activities will be permitted and swimming pools would be permitted to operate for therapeutic purposes.

Inter-state buses(except to and from Kerala), and inter-district buses including AC buses can operate with 100pc occupancy. All cinema and related shooting activities can function with the necessary crew on spot, by ensuring all are vaccinated.

However, the existing restrictions on festivals and political events would continue.

