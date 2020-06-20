Tamil Nadu has highest coronavirus COVID-19 testing centres in India; planning to scale up medical camps to 450: CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday claimed that the state has 83 testing centres in India and has tested 8.27 lakh samples so far, both the highest in India. "We tested 27,510 samples yesterday (June 19)," said the CM in a press conference. He added that the state has set up 300 medical camps and the state government is planning to scale it up to 450.

The CM said, "Only God knows when Covid-19 pandemic will end. This is a new disease. Globally there is no cure. We don't know about its real nature. We can only help people in recovery."

CM Palaniswami added that the efforts of medical professionals have helped the recovery rate to 54 per cent in the state.

He also said that the government is constantly creating awareness, adding that public cooperation is crucial to stop the spread of the infection. "Public must wear masks when stepping out and maintain physical distancing," he added.

The CM also said that the lockdown in Chennai and three other districts is like a speed breaker. A total of 17,500 beds have been readied in Chennai, he added. He said that his government is working on testing more samples.