Tamil Nadu Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 date and time; check tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn1.gov.in

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the HSE +2 arrears results on its official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in on July 31, 2020. The students should get ready with their documents to check their results.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 arrears exams 2020 will be able to check their scorecard on the official website, where they should follow the steps given below to check their results:

STEP 1: Students should first visit the official website -www.tnresults.nic.in

STEP 2: They can now see the HSE +2 arrears exams 2020 link on the homepage

STEP 3: Students should now submit their details like roll number to log in

STEP 4: Now, they can view their result on the home screen

STEP 5: Students should carefully check their scorecard and down their result for future reference

The students can also get their TN +2 Result 2020 results through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27. The directorate, however, will announce the dates for re-totalling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results 2020 were announced on July 16. More than 9 lakh students took TN plus two exams. The overall pass percentage was 92.34. Among girls, it pass percentage was 94.80 per cent, while among boys it was 89.41 per cent.

The Directorate of Government Examination, which responsible for conducting annual exams at the state level in Tamil Nadu, conducts class 10th and 12th exams, besides issuing issues certificates in Diploma Elementary Education, Government Technical exams and the 8th Standard private exams.

The directorate will announce the dates for re-totaling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.

More than 8 lakh students registered for TN plus one examination conducted from March 4 to March 23, but the exam slated for March 26 was cancelled in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu's DGE is expected to release TN SSLC class 10th results 2020 in a couple of days. Although DGE has not yet confirmed the date and time for releasing the results, it is being speculated that the board would release the SSLC class 10th results in the first week of August 2020.