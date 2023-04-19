Under-Construction Building Collapses In Chennai; 2 Injured, Several Workers Feared Trapped

Chennai: Two people were seriously injured and many others were feared trapped in the debris after a 70-year-old under-construction building collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. According to witnesses, the two injured persons were standing near the building in Parry`s Corner when it collapsed. They have been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College.

The old building was under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parry's Corner when the incident took place.

Chennai | An old building under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner collapses. A few workers are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/PlmCsr7pAB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

A Twitter user shared the video of the rescue work which is going on after the dilapidated building in Parry`s Corner collapsed.

Sources in the Chennai Police told news agency IANS that earth movers have been brought in to clear the debris and rescue the four people trapped inside. Chennai Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar said that 10 people were working inside the building and six had come out before the collapse.

The Deputy Mayor said that the stability of other old buildings in the vicinity is also being audited. Officials said the rescue operation is underway. Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in the rescue operation. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the spot to carry out rescue work.

Giving more information, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Chennai Corporation said right now they are focusing on removing the debris and conducting a search operation to rescue the trapped workers.

"Right now our priority is to clear the debris and see if anyone is trapped under the debris. As per the information from the locals, some people are there under the debris, and a search operation is underway to rescue them," said Gagandeep Singh Bedi.