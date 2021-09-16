iPhone 13 country wise price list: Compare India, US, Australia, UAE, Canada rates to save up to Rs 40,000

New Delhi: Apple launched the iPhone 13 series on Tuesday (September 16) globally. The upcoming range includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The smartphones will go on sale starting September 24 in India.

In India, the retail price of the iPhone 13 is set at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the most affordable smartphone in the range - the iPhone 13 mini - is priced at Rs 69,900.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models have been launched with a price tag of Rs Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,000, respectively.

However, did you know that you can buy smartphones in the iPhone 13 range at lower prices from other countries? For instance, you can buy iPhone 13 Pro Max from the US at the US $1099, which roughly translates to Rs 80,924 at current exchange rates.

Here’s a complete iPhone 13 country wise price list:

Country iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max India Rs 69,900 Rs 79,990 Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,000 US US $599/ Rs 51,740 US $799/ Rs 58,833 US$ 999/ Rs 73,560 US$ 1099/ Rs 80,924 Australia A$ 1199/ Rs 64,705 A$1349/ Rs 72,800 A$1699/ Rs 91,688 A$1849/ Rs 99,783 Canada CAD$ 949/ Rs 55,146 CAD$1099/Rs 63,863 CAD$1399/ Rs 81,296 CAD$1549/ Rs 90,013 UAE AED 2999/ Rs 65,672 AED 3399/ Rs 74,431 AED 4199/ Rs 91,950 AED 4699/ Rs 1,02,899

The reason behind the higher prices of the iPhone 13 series in India is the high tax rates as compared to other countries.

All the above-mentioned prices have been taken from the official Apple store. The prices are also inclusive of all the state taxes.