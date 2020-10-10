10 best affordable smartphones during FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS

India’s biggest sale, FLIPKART’s BIG BILLION DAYS sale will kick off within a few days. Like every year, the annual flagship event has already created a lot of buzz among online shopping enthusiasts.

The 6-day event from October 16 to October 21 will see offers from a wide range of products such as mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery and more. Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to the sale from October 15 at 12 noon.

From a wide gamut of offers on smartphones, customers can do shopping under their select target range during the FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts, cashbacks and offers on a host of smartphones. If you are looking at affordable smartphones under Rs 10,000 range, you may choose from the below mentioned smartphones which come with sophisticated features and a power-packed performance.

You can opt for smartphones from Infinix, Tecno, Gionee, Itel which bring you powerful features at a very pocket friendly price. Bring customers the phone they want since decades, these brands are now also on Flipkart with phones and offers one can’t resist. This Big Billion Day, pick the phone which is easy on pocket and strong in performance.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available at Rs 6,999 during the BIG BILLION DAY sale. Get value for money as this phone features a 6.82 inch HD+ Display. It houses 3 GB RAM + 32 GB memory and is expandable Up to 256 GB. Under the hood is a Mediatek Helio A25 Processor. It is equipped with a 13MP + Depth Sensor and an 8MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery.

Itel Vision1

Itel Vision1, available on Flipkart, is a good mid-range option and is available for Rs 6,999. The Itel Vision1 features a 6.088 inch HD+ Display. It houses 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, expandable iupto 128 GB. The phone sports a 8MP + 0.3MP rear and a 5MP Front Camera, 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A Octa Core Processor.

Infinix Hot 10

Another great option is the Infinix Hot 10 that will be available at Rs 9,999 during the BIG BILLION DAY sale. The phone features a 6.78 inch HD+ Display. It houses 6 GB RAM + 128 GB memory and is expandable Upto 256 GB. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G70 Processor. The phone packs a 16MP + 2MP + 2MP with Low Light Sensor and an 8MP Front Camera. It has 5200 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Tecno Spark Power 2 is another great option in the below Rs 10,000 range and is available on Flipkart at Rs 9,999. Tecno Spark Power features a 7 inch HD+ Display. It houses 2 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory, expandable Upto 256 GB. The phone sports a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens and a 16MP Front Camera. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor. It is equipped with 6000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery and 18 W Fast Charging.

Gionee Max

If your budget is within Rs 6,000, we suggest you go for the Gionee Max available on Flipkart at Rs 5,999. The Gionee Max features a 6.1 inch HD+ Display. It houses 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, expandable Upto 256 GB. The phone packs a 13MP + Digital Camera and a 5MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery and Octa Core Processor.

Infinix Hot 9

Infinix Hot 9 will be available at Rs 8,999 during the BIG BILLION DAY sale. The phone features a 6.6 inch HD+ Display. The phone is equipped with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB memory and is expandable up to 256 GB. It packs a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Low Light Sensor camera and an 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery and a MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

If you are looking for a great phone with all the features that matter to you, go for the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, which you will get for the lowest price during the during the BIG BILLION DAY sale. The phone will be available at just Rs 9,499. The phone features a 6.6 inch HD+ Display. The device has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB memory and is expandable Upto 256 GB. The phone possesses a 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + Low Light Sensor and an 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery and a MediaTek Helio P22 (64 bit) Processor.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

If you are looking for a even bigger display with the Rs 10,000 range, the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is available on Flipkart at Rs 8,499. Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a 7 inch HD+ Display. It houses 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM memory, expandable Upto 256 GB. The device has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI Lens Quad AI Camera and an 8MP Front Camera, 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 Quad Core Processor.

Infinix Note 7

If you want a phone with a bigger 6.95 inch HD+ Display, Infinix Note 7 is a smart choice, which will be available at Rs 10,999 during the BIG BILLION DAY sale. It houses a 4 GB RAM clubbed with 64 GB memory and is expandable Upto 256 GB. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G70 Processor. The device packs a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI Lens Camera and a 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery.

Tecno Spark Go 2020

With a 6.52 inch HD+ Display Tecno Spark Go 2020 is available on Flipkart at Rs 6,499. It sports a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB memory, expandable up to 256 GB. The phone packs a 13MP + AI Lens Dual Camera and an 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 Quad Core Processor.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards. So when you buy a smartphone or any other product, the effective price comes down quite heavily, as against the market price.

Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI card along with other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with PayTm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through PayTm Wallet and PayTm UPI. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later will bring credit access to consumers. Flipkart also offers complete mobile protection and product exchange offers.

Don’t miss this chance to buy the phone you always wanted without burning a hole in your pocket with this Big Billion Days from October 16-21. Check here for the widest selection of smartphones.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)