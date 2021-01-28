11-year-old boy from Ghaziabad blackmails his own father for Rs 10 crore, know more here

New Delhi: The pandemic has changed the equations and learning has shifted to online mode. YouTube has proved to be a great platform for all the students and learners. Not all make good use of such platforms. In an outrageous incident, an 11-year-old boy from Ghaziabad used YouTube to learn hacking tricks.

The boy called for extortion to his own father and asked for a ransom amount of Rs. 10 crores. If the money is not given, he threatened him to publish private pictures and family's secrets all over the internet.

As reported by India Today, the incident saw light when the Ghaziabad resident approached the police after receiving an extortion call from an unknown person. He told police that his email account was hacked and all of his private pictures from the account were used to blackmail him for the extortion money.

According to the Ghaziabad victim, his email account was hacked on Friday (January 1). He further said that hackers not only accessed his pictures but changed his password and his phone number associated with the account. He received a mail asking for Rs. 10 crore and continuous harassment calls to his entire family from the hackers.

Police started investigating the case carefully and came across a shocking thing. Police found out the IP address of hackers was identical to that of the victim's house itself. This gave clarity that threat email was sent by someone of his family. The 11-year-old boy from the family quickly confessed the crime to Police as they started the interrogation process.

The Police said that the 11-year-old boy from Ghaziabad is in 5th standard. The boy attended an online session on how to avoid getting caught in cybercrime. He regularly watched online videos on YouTube to master the art of cybercrime.

A case is registered under different sections of IPC including criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of women and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and section 66D of the IT Act in Ghaziabad.