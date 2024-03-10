NewsTechnology
INDIA

2014 Levels Of Mobile Import Dependency Would Have Cost India Rs 14.3 Lakh Crore: ICEA Report

This exponential growth in production, exports and self-sufficiency stems from a conducive policy environment and a close working relationship between industry and key government ministries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 11:34 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2014 Levels Of Mobile Import Dependency Would Have Cost India Rs 14.3 Lakh Crore: ICEA Report Image Credit: Freepik.com

New Delhi: India, which is now the fifth largest export nation for mobile phones as an individual commodity, would have faced a hefty import bill of more than Rs 14.3 lakh crore, had it not achieved self-sufficiency in the last 10 years.

Since 2014, the cumulative exports of mobile phones have reached a total estimate of Rs 3,22,048 crore, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

“In the absence of such self-sufficiency, and if India had remained import dependent to the levels it was in 2014, the import bill on account of mobile phone imports alone during the 10-year period would have been Rs 14,34,045 crore,” the ICEA revealed in its latest data. (Also Read: India Gets First Indigenously Developed Router: Check Key Features)

This exponential growth in production, exports and self-sufficiency stems from a conducive policy environment and a close working relationship between industry and key government ministries.

As a next step, we have to ensure that we can shift electronics global value chains (GVCs) to India to create large-scale manufacturing jobs and increase domestic value addition, said the ICEA. (Also Read: Poco X6 Neo Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Availability, Expected Specs)

“This, in turn, requires unprecedented competitiveness and factories that can operate at scale of the kind that has never been witnessed in India,” it added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja