Poco X6 Neo Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Availability, Expected Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is set to expand its X6 series with a new affordable model, the Poco X6 Neo. Poco India has confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company will launch the Poco X6 Neo smartphone in India on March 13 at 12 pm IST.

The Poco X6 Neo is rumored to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone, Poco X6 Neo, will join the Poco X6 and X6 Pro smartphones launched earlier this year in January.

The upcoming smartphone, Poco X6 Neo, will be available exclusively on Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart. On the design front, the company has advertised a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 7.69mm thick body along with a bezel-less design. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Air Gesture Support And Design Teased On Amazon Microsite)

Poco X6 Neo Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen, equipped with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 13-based custom skin.

The upcoming smartphone can be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharging. For connectivity, it may include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a headphone jack, and dual stereo speakers. With an IP54 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the device can prioritise security and durability.

The Poco X6 Neo is expected to fall within the sub-Rs 16,000-17,000 price range. Furthermore, users can opt for 8GB of RAM along with a choice between two storage options. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched In India; Check Specs, Price And Other Features)

POCO has confirmed that the smartphone may come with two colour options, It can be packed with a dual back camera with a 108MP primary lens via the media material on Flipkart.