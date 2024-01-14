5 Tips To Consider Before Buying New Smartphone During Amazon Republic Day Sale

New Delhi: In today's digital age, smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives. Choosing a new smartphone can be a significant decision given the multitude of options available. It's akin to selecting a companion for your daily adventures! However, fret not, as we're here to simplify the process for you. Imagine your ideal smartphone–it needs to be fast, capture amazing photos and videos, and boast ample storage, right? Well, there's more to consider.

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the company is set to launch a variety of smartphones with diverse features and functions in the market. It's never easy to decide which one to pick amidst the smartphone jungle. (Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Checkout The Top 5 Smartphone Deals ASAP On These Brands)

Let's break down the key features you need to consider when buying a new handset

Operating System

Android and iOS are the two most commonly used operating systems in smartphones nowadays. Android is employed by a wide range of manufacturers, while iOS is exclusive to Apple. Choose the one that fits your requirements.

Display

A smartphone with a 5.5 or 6-inch HD or QHD display is usually an ideal option. If you enjoy streaming videos, editing photos or videos, downloading, playing games, and watching movies, this display will allow you to enjoy a rich media experience.

Battery

The power of a smartphone is determined by its battery life. If you use apps, play games, stream videos, and more, opt for a smartphone with at least a 3500mAh battery or above for optimal performance.

Storage

The storage capacity of the smartphone plays a crucial role, especially if you store a lot of music, photos, and videos on your phone. You can opt for the 128GB or 256GB storage variant, respectively.

Camera

The camera is the heart of the smartphone, especially for those who love taking pictures, creating vlogs, and shooting videos. The megapixel count is not the only factor to consider; other features like aperture, shutter speed, image stabilization, and autofocus should also be taken into account.

Connectivity

A smartphone with a USB interface, Wi-Fi, the latest Bluetooth version, along with a location technology (GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS) are basic requirements for users.