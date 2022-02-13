हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazon Prime

50% discount on Amazon Prime membership for select users, check how to avail offer

Prime users can invite other young users in the age group of 18 to 24 from the Prime Referrals page to earn additional cashback. 

50% discount on Amazon Prime membership for select users, check how to avail offer

New Delhi: Amazon is offering a big discount on Amazon Prime membership to select users under its Youth Offer. As part of the programme, young users can get a 50% discount on purchasing the Amazon Prime subscription. 

Besides the Amazon Youth Offer, the e-commerce major is also running an Amazon Prime Referrals programme for young adults. Currently, the membership fee for Prime Subscription begins at Rs 179 for one month while the three-month plan is priced at Rs 479. On the other hand, the annual plan is selling at Rs 1,499. 

As part of the offer, Prime users can invite other young users in the age group of 18 to 24 from the Prime Referrals page to earn additional cashback. You can share the offer with your friends and colleagues via your phone contact list. 

With the youth offer in place, users can get Rs 90 cashback for the monthly Amazon Prime plan. Amazon is also offering an additional cashback of Rs 18 as a reward for referring other users.

Users can get Rs 230 cashback for buying the three-month subscription under the Youth Reward programme, along with an additional Rs 46 cashback as a reward for referring, according to a report by Mint. Also, the annual pack provides a cashback of Rs 750 to users along with an additional referral cashback of Rs 150. Also Read: Chitra Ramakrishna, former NSE chief, sought guidance from 'Himalayan Yogi' in running exchange

Moreover, once your referral verifies his or her age, Amazon will give you an additional 15-day Prime membership extension for free. Your friend will also receive a 60% cashback on the total price paid for the Prime membership. Also Read: EPFO subscribers, Alert! Decision on interest rate for 2021-22 soon, check latest update

