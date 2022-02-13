Chitra Ramakrishna, former NSE chief, sought guidance from 'Himalayan Yogi' in running exchange

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) former CEO and MD Chitra Ramakrishna has accepted that she took guidance from a Himalayan yogi for the past 20 years, even during the time she was heading the exchange.

According to a SEBI order, Ramakrishna has accepter that for the past 20 years, she sought guidance from the unknown person on many personal and professional matters.

Based on the findings, the SEBI order noted that it may suffice to say that she holds the unknown person in very high regard and is influenced significantly by the unknown person.

The order noted that in this regard, as per an email dated September 5, 2015, the unknown person has stated to Ramakrishna that "SOM, If I had the opportunity to be a person on Earth then Kanchan is the perfect fit. Ashirvadhams. SIRONMANI."

Ramakrishna vide her email dated December 30, 2015, to the unknown person, said that "Struggle is I have always seen THEE through G, and challenged to on my own realise the difference."

"Hence, the preferential treatment towards Subramanian becomes apparent from the above that Ramakrishna regards Subramanian as to be like her spiritual guru whom she has revered and relied upon for the past 20 years", the SEBI order said.

"Hence, there appears to be a glaring conspiracy of a money making scheme that involves Ramakrishna and Subramanian with the unknown person, by which Ramakrishna would increase the compensation granted to Subramanian and he would then pay the unknown person from such increased compensation. This gives further credence to the allegation that there was an arbitrary and disproportionate increase in compensation granted to Subramanian by Ramakrishna", it said.

- With IANS inputs.

