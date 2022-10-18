5G SIM upgrade scam: Planning to convert from your 4G to 5G? Scammers are doing THIS

New Delhi: As the country is now 5G ready, with telecom providers identifying several Indian cities for the first phase of launch, Scammers too are out there with their malicious agenda. These scammers pose as representative from the customer care of reputed telecom companies in India and seek to gain access to your data in the garb of assisting you in upgrading your 4G SIM to 5G.

These Scammers are using phishing method and seek details of their personal data like bank passwords, OTPs etc. Mumbai Police had also issued a tweet a couple of days back and alerted the people to not fall prey for these scammers.

"Risk Alert! Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G. Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links," said the Mumbai police tweet.

Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links.#Scam2022 #5GScam #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/9S0XphLM9Q — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 12, 2022

An IANS report quoting online community platform LocalCircles has recently said that just 5 percent mobile subscribers surveyed are ready to move to 5G in 2022.

While many more smartphone users are likely to come onboard if the shift to 5G addresses issues like call drop/connect, network availability and low speed, another 43 per cent indicated they are willing to pay up to 10 per cent extra tariff. As against 4G speeds of 40-50 Mbps depending on the area and connectivity in India, 5G services are expected to support speeds of 300 Mbps or more, the report added.

While 20 per cent surveyed said they already have a 5G device, another 4 percent are likely to get one this year. Another 20 per cent said they are likely to purchase a 5G device in 2023.

Out of more than 500 million smartphone users in India, about 100 million are expected to have a 5G-ready device by the end of this year.