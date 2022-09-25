NewsTechnology
5G SERVICE

5G telecom service to roll out very soon in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 12:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • 5G services will soon launch in India: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
  • Govt allocated 5G spectrum in mid-August.
  • 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network, can transmit high speed data without latency.

5G telecom service to roll out very soon in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: 5G telecom services in India will be launched very soon and the government's target will be to cover the entire country within 2 years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at an event on Sunday.

India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October, the minister had earlier said. The government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services. With this spectrum allotment, India is in the final stage of rolling out high-speed 5G telecom services.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others. 5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G. High-speed 5G telecom services are expected to be offered in several cities in the county by the end of the year 2022.

