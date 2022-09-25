Confirmed! Instagram story videos under 60-seconds won't split into segments

New Delhi: Meta has confirmed to soon roll out longer stories format on Instagram. Currently, if an Instagram user uploads a Story that’s under 60 seconds, it is broken up into 15-second clips.

While confirming the rumours on an email to Tech crunch, a Meta spokeperson said, “Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips.”

It will be a great relief for Instagram users, especially for those who put longer video stories regulary. Their stories are divided into 15-seconds clips. Now Users will be able to post uninterrupted stories that won’t be broken up. Besides, users don’t have to continually tap to get through a long video. That is an exhaustive and boring process.

Earlier, a tweeter user named Matt Navarra shared a post regarding Instagram working on this feature. He shared the screenshot showing Instagram is introducing longer stories. He wrote, “Instagram Confirms Videos Under 60 Seconds in Stories will No Longer Be Split into Segments”.

Instagram Confirms Videos Under 60 Seconds in Stories will No Longer Be Split into Segments https://t.co/mRm1DyJAfK — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 23, 2022

Instagram is continually foraying into video segment. Instagram, which was originated as photo-sharing app, is becoming more focused-on-videos app. The platform had faced backlash from big starts as well in recent times for making it like TikTok.