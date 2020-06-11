Acer introduces Nitro 5 10th Gen Intel Core Gaming Laptop – Check out price and features

New Delhi: Acer India on Thursday unveiled its first-ever 10th Gen Intel Core processor powered Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Nitro 5 is available at a starting price of Rs 72,990 on Acer E-store and authorized e-commerce and retail outlets.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors to enable immersive gaming experiences with amazing responsiveness and consistent in-game performance, the company said in a statement.

The laptops are equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a low-latency response time of only 3ms.

Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop comes with a Full HD IPS display in either a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display or 15.6-inch with 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It effortlessly streams gameplay with Intel Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO Technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and more.

Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Nitro 5 features twin fans, Acer CoolBoost technology, and quad exhaust port design. CoolBoost increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode. Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 5 with NitroSense, accessible with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more, the company said.

The Nitro 5 offers you 4-zone RGB keyboard and the dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location while the key response is immediate with a 1.6mm travel distance.

The laptop comes with DTS:X Ultra, sounds are clear and can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape.