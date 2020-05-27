Acer launches Aspire 7 Gaming laptop in India at Rs 54,990

New Delhi: Global PC brand Acer has launched Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India.

Available in Black color, the product will exclusively be available at Flipkart from June 20 at starting price of Rs 54,990.

The Aspire 7 comes with FHD narrow border 15.6-inch display screen that offers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It is further enhanced by Acer's own suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software with the two narrow bezels and an impressive 81.61% screen-to-body ratio. Its BluelightShield technology allows adjusting of the screen’s blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

The Aspire 7 has HDMI and USB 3.2 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology. The Aspire 7 also supports MU-MIMO that can handle multiple wireless devices at once with faster speeds and is 3x faster than single-user.

The laptop is powered by the Intel and AMD Ryzen processors and offers an exceptionally fast and responsive experience with the battery life that lasts up to 8.5 hours a day, the company said.

“The new collection is built with an emphasis on strong performance, sensitivity, and intelligent design and will be available on Acer eStore and other online and offline portals from Jun’20. We are also collaborating with Flipkart as we believe that this new Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop could be a perfect fit for gaming enthusiasts across platforms,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said.