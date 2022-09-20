After iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy phones to get satellite connectivity feature

New Delhi: After Apple debuted it on the iPhone 14 series, Samsung will reportedly include satellite connectivity on its Galaxy smartphones. The leak comes from Twitter user Ricciolo, but it is unclear which Samsung phones will get this feature and in which countries. In the United States and Canada, Apple has limited the satellite connectivity feature on the iPhone 14 series. The option of connectivity remains unavailable to the general public in countries such as India.

Apple made the option available on the new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. It's also available on the ultra-luxurious Apple Watch Ultra. When users are out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, they can use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services.

If the leak is correct, Samsung may include the feature on its most premium Galaxy S-series and Fold-series smartphones in the first phase. It is unclear whether the company will introduce the option in markets other than the United States and Canada.

Samsung has previously imitated Apple when it comes to adding new features to its smartphones. For instance, to increase sales of its proprietary TWS earbuds, the company began removing the headphones jack. The first to do it was Apple with its widely available iPhone 7 series.

For its new iPhone 14 smartphones, Apple has however also taken some features from its Android competitors. On the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, for instance, the company introduced AoD (always-on display). But many Android phones have had the feature for a long time. In 2016, the Galaxy S7 Edge from Samsung was the device that made it popular. Similar to how the iPhone 14's Action Mode, which is just another name for stable mode, is available on Samsung's flagship as Super Steady mode.