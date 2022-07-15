New Delhi: Instagram appears to be facing a glitch; as a result of which users are not able to open a single image or a post on the desktop version of the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform. Zee News English independently verified the glitch with the desktop version of Instagram and found that there was no response upon clicking on a single post. Usually, upon clicking a post, it opens in a feed format, allowing users to see more posts by scrolling down. But that didn’t happen even after clicking on multiple posts.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Instagram faced a minor outage wherein thousands of users complained that the app is not working for them. According to Downdetector.com, nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States, Reuters reported.

"We`re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We`re working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

However, the situation improved later in the day, with about 2,000 users being affected by the outage, according to Downdetector.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc, earlier on Thursday (July 14), had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, as per the information available on Downdetector.com.

Technical issues with the microblogging platform meant that several users were unable to see their feed, like, retweet and comment on other posts. However, a few users remained unimpacted and were busy taking a dig at the never-ending outages with Twitter.