Shocking! Domino’s chef beaten in Mumbai for not serving Golden Corn Pizza

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old chef working for Domino’s was allegedly beaten up by three individuals in Mumbai. The incident took place on Wednesday (July 13) outside a Domino’s outlet located at Colaba market, Mumbai. According to reports, the three accused were identified as Sunil Chauhan, 24, Ganesh Chauhan, 22, and Rup Singh Rathod, 29. Police have arrested the three accused who are all residents of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade.

Also, reports noted that the victim, identified as Akash Rathod, worked only in the evenings at the popular pizza chain. During the day, he works as a storekeeper with a private company at Naval Dockyard. (ALSO READ: Stocks bounce back after 4-day decline; FMCG, auto shares shine)

The three hit Rathod for not serving Golden Corn Pizza. According to reports, the chef suffered head injuries as a result of the physical assault. The incident reportedly took place at around 9:30 pm when two people entered the Colaba Market located at Domino’s outlet and asked for a Golden Corn Pizza. (ALSO READ: Employment rate increasing in July after fall in June: CMIE)

Akash, as per reports, told them that the Golden Corn pizza was not available at that time, as the corn was not in stock at the outlet. However, one of the accused then started arguing that Golden Corn pizza was available online. Which eventually led to a heated argument that further led to a brawl.

In another incident, last month, a group of four women beat up a young female Domino's employee on the streets. The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. However, nobody assisted the girl, who can be seen sobbing in anguish.

One of the women challenged the pizza chain employee when she declares that she will contact the police by stating, "Go make a report." Four ladies were charged by the police for assaulting the employee Nandini. The latter's complaint served as the basis for the litigation.