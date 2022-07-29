After strong criticism, Instagram rolled back TikTok-like features

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is going to pause features that emulate TikTok’s features. After facing strong criticism from users, the company’s chief has decided to roll back the new features including a full-screen home feed and more recommended posts. Many users and international celebrities were campaigning against the recent changes. Users initiated the campaign against Instagram for losing originality. They called out the social networking platform for becoming similar to TikTok. Celebrity sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also joined the campaign and posted slogans on social media.

The slogan "make Instagram Instagram again" and stop trying to be like TikTok is sprung from a change.org petition which receives more than 2,29,000 signatures till Thursday. "Lets go back to our roots with Instagram and remember that the intention behind Instagram was to share photos, for Pete's sake," the petition said.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri posted a video on Twitter earlier this week and assured the public that the recently updated features are in the trial phase and are being tested with a small number of users. "I am glad we took a risk -- if we are not failing every once in a while, we are not thinking big enough or bold enough. But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. When we have learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we are going to work through that", Mosseri said in an interview with Platformer Casey Newton.

"If you look at what people share on Instagram, that is shifting more and more to video over time, we are going to have to lean into that shift", he added. After strong criticism, social networking platforms showed concerns and plans to take a step back and figure out how to move forward.