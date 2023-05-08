After Twitter & Instagram, Google Gmail Brings Blue Tick To Keep Spam, Phishing Away.

New Delhi: Google has recently taken steps to address a longstanding problem faced by Gmail users - phishing attacks. To combat this issue, the company has announced a new feature that displays a blue checkmark next to the sender's name, verifying their identity and reducing the likelihood of scams. This move is similar to the verification badges displayed on Twitter for verified accounts.

“Building upon that feature, users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted BIMI. This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators,” Google blog wrote.

Currently, the blue checkmark feature is free of cost and will be accessible to all types of Google account users, including Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and personal Google account holders. This feature is an extension of the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) that was launched in Gmail earlier this year.

Google has stated that the blue checkmark will assist users in distinguishing genuine messages from impersonators. Businesses that have adopted BIMI will receive the checkmark automatically. By employing robust email authentication measures, users and email security systems can identify and prevent spam, while senders can make use of their brand trust. This enhances trust in email sources and creates a more engaging experience for readers, leading to an improved email ecosystem for all.

Extra Protection Against Scammers & Fraudsters

Google has introduced the blue checkmark feature to offer users an added layer of protection against fraudulent activities and phishing attempts. This feature will instill more trust in the messages that users receive, which is particularly important in the current digital era. As more companies begin to implement BIMI, the blue checkmark will become a more prevalent feature in users' email inboxes.