'No Inheritance, No Financial Gifts’: Elon Musk Opens Up On Childhood Financial Struggles

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently opened up about his financial struggles growing up in a tweet. Responding to a user named Doge Designer who questioned Musk's previous claims of facing financial difficulties during his childhood and student life, Musk reaffirmed that his struggles were indeed true.

Elon Musk is now one of the world's richest people, owning a bunch of companies including Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring company.

In a long post, he spoke about his entire story. He said, “I grew up in a lower, transitioning to upper, middle income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift. My father created a small electrical/mechanical engineering company that was successful for 20 to 30 years, but it fell on hard times. He has been essentially bankrupt for about 25 years, requiring financial support from my brother and me.”

He clarified regarding owning a mine in Zambia, he said, “Regarding the so-called “emerald mine”, there is no objective evidence whatsoever that this mine ever existed. He told me that he owned a share in a mine in Zambia, and I believed him for a while, but nobody has ever seen the mine, nor are there any records of its existence. If this mine was real, he would not require financial support from my brother and me.”