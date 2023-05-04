topStoriesenglish2602850
World Password Day: SBI Shares Tips For Creating Unbreakable Passwords Using Passphrase Technique

Passphrase is one of the methods of creating a strong, not easily forgotten password. A passphrase is a sentence-like string of words, which is longer than a traditional password, that is easy to remember and difficult to crack.

May 04, 2023
New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has shared tips to make a strong password using passphrasing technique on the occasion of the World Password Day. It tweeted a video informing the users on how to make a strong password.

What Is a Passphrase Technique?

Passphrase is one of the methods of creating a strong, not easily forgotten password. A passphrase is a sentence-like string of words, which is longer than a traditional password, that is easy to remember and difficult to crack.

The video showed an example on how to make a strong and secure password using a passphrase. It used the phrase: I was at Bandra Street and paid Rs 49. Now, it has created the password: One or two alphabet in each word. For instance, the password becomes ‘Is@Be&49’. That’s how it not only has become a strong password but you won’t forget it due to phrase.

A Strong Password Has The Following Features:

1. It uses a minimum length of 8 characters.

2. It always has at least one numerical (0, 1, 2, 3,…9).

3. A strong password includes at least one special character such as @, #, $, *, ^, %,…).

4. The sign of strong password includes mix of uppercase and lowercase alphabets (A, B, C, a, b, c, d, etc.).

