Airtel announces free Rs 49 pack for low-income customers, check plan details and validity

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced special benefits for low-income customers on its network to help them stay connected during the ongoing pandemic.

As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 5.5 crore low-income customers. The pack offers a talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel's benefits worth Rs 270 cr to help 55 million low income customers to tide over the impact of Covid-19. "Through this gesture Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," said a company statement.

At this time, customers have an increased requirement of staying connected. Keeping this in mind, Airtel prepaid customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefit, it said.

These benefits will be available to Airtel customers in the coming week.