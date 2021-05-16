हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Airtel

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 crore low income subscribers

Additionally, customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefits, the company said. The telecom operator said the scheme is worth Rs 270 crore, covering credit of Rs 49 mobile plan for 5.5 crore low-income group customers.

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 crore low income subscribers

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has come up with a recharge pack of Rs 49 for free to as many as 5.5 crores low-income customers to help them stay connected during the pandemic.

Additionally, customers buying the Rs 79 recharge coupon will now get double the benefits, the company said.

The telecom operator said the scheme is worth Rs 270 crore, covering credit of Rs 49 mobile plan for 5.5 crore low-income group customers.

"As a one-time gesture, Airtel will give the Rs 49 pack free of cost to over 55 million low-income customers. The pack offers a talk time of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed," the company said in a statement.

Both benefits will be available for Airtel prepaid customers in the coming week, the company said.

Bharti Airtel has around 34 crore mobile service customers, as per data for February.

The company has also added two subsections which are called ‘Covid SoS and Cowin. Covid SOS gives verified and updated contacts for supplies, such as medicines, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulances, hospital beds, and testing centers, among others.

Cowin allows users to find a slot at a vaccination center and book for themselves and their friends and family.

