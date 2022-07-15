NewsTechnology
AIRTEL

Airtel conducts successful trial of 5G private network at BOSCH facility

Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted the trial of 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India facility in Bengaluru. 

Edited By:  Aman Rawat|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
  • Airtel has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency.
  • Airtel's on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial spectrum allocated by DoT.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, on Friday (July 15), announced the successful trial of 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India facility in Bengaluru. Airtel's on-premise 5G captive private network was built over the trial spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT), according to a statement. Airtel has deployed India's first private 5G network at BOSCH facility, it said.

"The trial successfully demonstrates Airtel's capability to deliver high quality private network solutions for Industry 4.0," it added. (ALSO READ: Shocking! Domino’s chef beaten in Mumbai for not serving Golden Corn Pizza) 

Airtel has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch's manufacturing facility, utilising the trial spectrum. (ALSO READ: Stocks bounce back after 4-day decline; FMCG, auto shares shine) 

In both the cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra-reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes, the statement said.

"The private network set up on trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS (Gigabits per second) throughput," it added. 

