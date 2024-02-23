Airtel Introduces In-Flight Roaming Packs, Tariffs Starts At Just Rs 195 --Check Prepaid, Postpaid Pack Details

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced its in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on-board a flight. Airtel's in-flight offerings including voice, data and SMS services.

Customers who subscribe to roaming packs priced at Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost, Airtel said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight,” Amit Tripathi – Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said.



Airtel Introduces In-flight Roaming Packs: Details For Postpaid Customers

Postpaid Data Outgoing Calls Outgoing SMS Validity 195 250 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours 295 500 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours 595 1 GB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours



Airtel Introduces In-flight Roaming Packs: Details For Prepaid Customers

Prepaid Data Outgoing Calls Outgoing SMS Validity 195 250 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours 295 500 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours 595 1 GB 100 Mins 100 SMS 24 hours

Airtel has tied-up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.

In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre. In addition, the company has a dedicated whatsapp number ̶ 99100-99100 ̶ where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by simply logging on to the Airtel Thanks App, Airtel said in a statement.