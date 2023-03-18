Airtel Launches Free Unlimited 5G Data Offer With Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Plans; Check How to Claim This Bonanza

New Delhi: Indian telecom provider Bharti Airtel announced an amazing offer to its customers using unlimited 5G data for the aim to let them explore the potential of the Airtel 5G Plus network. The offer is available for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers, using 5G smartphone in the cities where the service is available. The company has removed the ceiling cap on 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion.

ALSO READ | Bank of Baroda Increases Interest Rates On FDs By 25 Bps From This Date

The company says, “this offer is available for all prepaid customers on unlimited recharges starting from Rs 239”. All postpaid customers can claim the offer irrespective of their plans. They can claim it every month on bill generation.

Airtel subscribers who meet all of these requisites can simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App or visit the https://www.airtel.in/airtel-thanks-app to claim the offer.

“This introductory offer is in line with the philosophy of wanting our customers to be able to surf, stream, chat and enjoy multiple benefits at blazing speeds without having to worry about data limits. We hope our customers enjoy the power of world-class Airtel 5G Plus,” Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said on the occasion.

Airtel is expanding its 5G network across the country rapidly and aiming to cover the entire terrain by 2024. It is currently available in 270 cities and is providing 5G Plus network.

What is 5G Network?

5G stands for 5th Generation in mobile networks. It is the latest wireless mobile technology and has capabilities to create possibilities like never before. It provides high-bandwidth data transfer, high-quality streaming, and superfast download.