Airtel

Airtel offers faster 4G data speeds for postpaid users – Check details of the plan here

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans.

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of ‘Priority 4G Network’ for its Platinum mobile customers.

As part of Airtel Thanks program, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499, the company said.

As part of Platinum care, Airtel will home deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers, it added.

Airtel said that it has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers get preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

 “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion,” Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel said.

 

